Election tribunal hears petitions against Imtiaz Shaikh, Sial

SUKKUR: The Election Tribunal Sukkur reserved a decision on the victory of PPP candidate and former home minister Sohail Anwar Sial on Tuesday.

Saifullah Abro had challenged the victory of MPA Sohail Anwar Sial from PS-12 Larkana. He maintained that the former minister did not disclose his assets including 147 acres of agricultural land in the nomination paper. The counsel for Sial argued that the petition is not maintainable and pleaded for its dismissal. The presiding judge of the Election Tribunal Sukkur, Justice Muhammed Shafi Siddiqi reserved the verdict after hearing the arguments.

While hearing another petition by GDA candidate Agha Taimoor Pathan challenging the victory of PPP MPA Imtiaz Shaikh from PS-07 Shikarpur, the presiding judge adjourned the hearing till Nov 12.