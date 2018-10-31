Debate competition at SLS

Rawalpindi : Sadeeqa’s Learning System (SLS) Montessori & High School held its annual Inter-SLS debate competition, says a press release.

A total of 58 students from higher secondary and high school classes from nine campuses participated in Urdu and English debates. The English debate competition was held at the Lalazar campus whereas the Harley Street campus hosted the Urdu debates.

For the English declamation, the 7th graders debated on whether money can buy happiness or not, 8th graders debated on whether our education system is preparing us for the upcoming challenges whereas the 9th and 10th graders gave their views on Global Warming and debated whether it is real or a conspiracy.

In English 7th graders category, Ayesha Nasir from the Peshawar Road Senior branch got the first position, Sania Rafi of Gulraiz Senior branch and Raveen Ali of Satellite Town Senior branch bagged the second position and Rabia Sandhu from Tufail Road branch stood third. In grade 8th category Alishba Naz of Tufail Road branch stood first whereas Kashaf Binte Tayyab of Harley Street Senior branch and Sara Khalid of Islamabad Campus stood second and third respectively. In the 9th – 10th graders, Wahib Javed of Harley Street Senior branch came first, Fateh Kirmani of Lalazar Senior Section and Maham Ashraf of Islamabad Campus stood second whereas Ayat Nawaz of Tufail Road branch both stood third.

In Urdu 7th graders category, Talha Ismail from Civillines branch got the first position, Usman Fazal of Satellite Town Senior branch bagged the second position and Rehab Jillani from Lalazar Senior Section stood third. In grade 8th category Erij Fazal of Peshawar Road Senior branch stood first whereas Fatimah Rajput of Islamabad Campus stood second and Bilal Naseem of Lalazar Senior Section took the third position.

In the 9th – 10th graders, Maarij Azhar of Tufail Road branch came first, Zahra Naqvi of Satellite Town Senior branch stood second and Khola Gohar of Tufail Road branch stood third.