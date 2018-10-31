Nigeria’s Obi Mikel has not quit international football

ABUJA, Nigeria: Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel has not retired from international football, a team spokesman said Tuesday, despite the former Chelsea star being sidelined for the third straight match.Mikel, who plays for Chinese side Tianjin Teda, has not played for the Super Eagles since he led the team at the World Cup finals in Russia in June.He had been given time to recover from a series of injuries but is now back to full fitness yet was not named in Gernot Rohr’s 23-man squad to take on South Africa later this month.“Mikel has not retired from international football,” said team spokesman Toyin Ibitoye. “He remains the captain of the national team.”