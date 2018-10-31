Wed October 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers

Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy
Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case

Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case
Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson

Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza reveal son's name

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza reveal son's name
No salary, no job for Pakpattan ex-DPO despite CM, IGP apologies

No salary, no job for Pakpattan ex-DPO despite CM, IGP apologies
Chinese bus manufacturers to set up assembly plant near Lahore

Chinese bus manufacturers to set up assembly plant near Lahore
Google Doodle celebrates Halloween 2018 with multiplayer game

Google Doodle celebrates Halloween 2018 with multiplayer game
Video: Moment when Nawaz Sharif reached Parliament House

Video: Moment when Nawaz Sharif reached Parliament House
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PAF whip PCAA to reach summit

KARACHI: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) whipped Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCCA) 4-0 thanks to Mansoor Khan’s double and rose to the summit of the Pakistan Premier Football League at Punjab Stadium, Lahore, on Tuesday.

In the one-sided affair, PAF went ahead through Faisal’s fantastic strike in the 23rd minute. At half time PAF were leading 1-0. In the second half, PAF exerted more pressure on the little-known PCAA and hit three more goals.

Discarded international Mansoor Khan doubled PAF’s lead in the 47th minute before Asif added to the misery of PCAA in the 64th minute. Mansoor struck his second goal in the 83rd minute. With their sixth victory in the event, PAF moved to the top with 21 points, two ahead of former two-time winners Army.

PCAA have five points after playing eight matches.At the same venue, Chaman’s Muslim FC recorded a narrow 1-0 win over Nushki’s Baloch FC.After an action-packed but barren first half, Jamil Ahmed hit the winner for Muslim FC in the 50th minute.The win took Muslim FC to eight points from eight meetings. Baloch FC are gasping at the rock bottom with just three points from nine matches.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan
Malala plays 'Never Have I Ever' and the internet is in awe

Malala plays 'Never Have I Ever' and the internet is in awe

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Zaha reveals racist abuse after Arsenal penalty row

Zaha reveals racist abuse after Arsenal penalty row

Photos & Videos

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?
Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport