PAF whip PCAA to reach summit

KARACHI: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) whipped Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCCA) 4-0 thanks to Mansoor Khan’s double and rose to the summit of the Pakistan Premier Football League at Punjab Stadium, Lahore, on Tuesday.

In the one-sided affair, PAF went ahead through Faisal’s fantastic strike in the 23rd minute. At half time PAF were leading 1-0. In the second half, PAF exerted more pressure on the little-known PCAA and hit three more goals.

Discarded international Mansoor Khan doubled PAF’s lead in the 47th minute before Asif added to the misery of PCAA in the 64th minute. Mansoor struck his second goal in the 83rd minute. With their sixth victory in the event, PAF moved to the top with 21 points, two ahead of former two-time winners Army.

PCAA have five points after playing eight matches.At the same venue, Chaman’s Muslim FC recorded a narrow 1-0 win over Nushki’s Baloch FC.After an action-packed but barren first half, Jamil Ahmed hit the winner for Muslim FC in the 50th minute.The win took Muslim FC to eight points from eight meetings. Baloch FC are gasping at the rock bottom with just three points from nine matches.