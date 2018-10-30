Tue October 30, 2018
Sports

Agencies
October 30, 2018

Aussies complete rout of Pakistan women

KUALA LUMPUR: Alyssa Healy’s bruising unbeaten 41-ball 67 helped Australia wipe off their 98-run target in only 10.2 overs to complete a 3-0 whitewash of Pakistan.

Healy, whose only single-digit score on tour came in the second T20I, finished the series with two half-centuries. Ashleigh Gardner, who struck a career-best 63 not out in the first T20I, was at the other end when the winning runs were scored.

This completed an all-win series across formats for Australia ahead of their departure to the Caribbean for the Women’s World T20 next month, where they’re grouped alongside Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan and India.

Put in, Pakistan stuttered to lose three wickets in the Powerplay. Aliya Riyaz and Bismah Maroof, the captain, stitched together 49-run stand for the fourth wicket, the highest of the innings, before itcame tumbling down. Maroof, the top scorer with 34, was run out in the 17th over to leave Pakistan on 84 for 5 with 21 balls to bat out.

Maroof’s was one of the four run-outs that hampered Pakistan’s progress. They could manage just 13 more off the remaining deliveries. Megan Schutt, the new-ball bowler, was the most economical, picking 2 for 15 off her four overs.

Australia’s chase was never in doubt as Beth Mooney and Healy blitzed their way to a 60-run opening stand before Natalia Pervaiz struck in the eighth over. It was to be Pakistan’s only moment of cheer on the field.Scores: Pakistan women 97 for 8 (Maroof 34, Schutt 2-15). Australia women 98 for 1 (Healy 67*).

Comments

