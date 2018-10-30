Tue October 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities

Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities
Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan

Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan
Facts about public debt

Facts about public debt
China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week

China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week
Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran

Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran
Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers

Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers
Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China

Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China
SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network

SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy
Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world

Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world

Islamabad

October 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Entrepreneur Organization Islamabad chapter launched

Islamabad: Entrepreneur Organization (EO) Islamabad chapter was launched in a grand ceremony on Sunday with intention to provide its members with access to executive education events, networking opportunities and mentorship programmes, says a press release.

President of Entrepreneur’s Organization Islamabad chapter, Walid Muhstaq, CEO, Roots International Education Group & Rector Metropolitan international university colleges along with the board members Amir Kazmi, EO- MarCom chair (CEO Global group of companies), Ahsan Bhatty EO-Finance Chair (Chairman Millennium securities & investments) Affan Aziz EO- Forum Chair (CEO, Aziz Group of Industries) Hassan Farid EO-Membership Chair (CEO , Pak Steel Group of Industries), Shafique Ur Rehman EO- Integration Chair (CEO – Rehman Medical Institutes) & Usman Shaukat EO- Learning Chair (CEO Bio Labs) welcomed the guests at the event in the league of Minister of State for interior - Shehryar Afridi along with Federal Minister of Science and Technology- Azam Khan Swati, Provincial Minister Shahram Khan and Provincial Minister Atif Khan.

The distinguished guests were of the view that Pakistan has made significant progress in regaining micro as well as macroeconomic stability recently. They were of the view that the government of Pakistan was formulating extensive and countrywide frameworks which shall lead to transform the energy sector through reforms and investments in power sector. They said government was striving to support private sector development with a mix of budget support and analytical work supports improvements in Pakistan’s investment climate, in overall competitiveness, trade markets, productivity and skills development. They said the Government of Pakistan is also determined to step forward to pursue sound and equitable economic policies that put Pakistan on the path of sustained economic uplift.

The event was also attended by Naem ul Haq, adviser to PM on Political Affairs along with ambassadors of 25 countries were present creating a significant impact on diplomacy linked with government policies for reform, ambassadors included Abas S. M. Mezwghi Ambassador of Libya to Pakistan, Ole Thanke –Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan, Ahmed Alodani-Ambassador of Yemen to Pakistan, Jao Sabido Costa- Charge’ d’ Affaires- Portugal to Pakistan, U win Naing- ambassador of Mayanmar to Pakistan, Ahmed Khamis Salim Al-Jamri- Charge’ d’ Affairs of Oman, Yousaf Elahee –High commission of Mauritius to Pakistan, Marian Pernell – Meghan Micheal Sullivan-Embassy of USA, Karmoune-Ambassador of Morocco to Pakistan, Kim Thae Sop-ambassador of Korea to Pakistan, Gabriel Tiel Capote- Ambassador of Cuba to Pakistan, Adel Elarbi-Ambassador of Tunisia to Pakistan, Sherif Mohamed –Ambassador of Egypt to Pakistan, Jayanath C.P High Commissioner of Sri Lanka, Parsad Joshi- Cultural attache’ of Nepal Ahmed Muhktar Nazar- Political Secretary of Afghanistan and many more.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan
Karen Gillian tells how Marvel protect spoilers for next Avengers film

Karen Gillian tells how Marvel protect spoilers for next Avengers film
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
The world premiere of Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms held at LA

The world premiere of Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms held at LA

Photos & Videos

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?
Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport