Entrepreneur Organization Islamabad chapter launched

Islamabad: Entrepreneur Organization (EO) Islamabad chapter was launched in a grand ceremony on Sunday with intention to provide its members with access to executive education events, networking opportunities and mentorship programmes, says a press release.

President of Entrepreneur’s Organization Islamabad chapter, Walid Muhstaq, CEO, Roots International Education Group & Rector Metropolitan international university colleges along with the board members Amir Kazmi, EO- MarCom chair (CEO Global group of companies), Ahsan Bhatty EO-Finance Chair (Chairman Millennium securities & investments) Affan Aziz EO- Forum Chair (CEO, Aziz Group of Industries) Hassan Farid EO-Membership Chair (CEO , Pak Steel Group of Industries), Shafique Ur Rehman EO- Integration Chair (CEO – Rehman Medical Institutes) & Usman Shaukat EO- Learning Chair (CEO Bio Labs) welcomed the guests at the event in the league of Minister of State for interior - Shehryar Afridi along with Federal Minister of Science and Technology- Azam Khan Swati, Provincial Minister Shahram Khan and Provincial Minister Atif Khan.

The distinguished guests were of the view that Pakistan has made significant progress in regaining micro as well as macroeconomic stability recently. They were of the view that the government of Pakistan was formulating extensive and countrywide frameworks which shall lead to transform the energy sector through reforms and investments in power sector. They said government was striving to support private sector development with a mix of budget support and analytical work supports improvements in Pakistan’s investment climate, in overall competitiveness, trade markets, productivity and skills development. They said the Government of Pakistan is also determined to step forward to pursue sound and equitable economic policies that put Pakistan on the path of sustained economic uplift.

The event was also attended by Naem ul Haq, adviser to PM on Political Affairs along with ambassadors of 25 countries were present creating a significant impact on diplomacy linked with government policies for reform, ambassadors included Abas S. M. Mezwghi Ambassador of Libya to Pakistan, Ole Thanke –Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan, Ahmed Alodani-Ambassador of Yemen to Pakistan, Jao Sabido Costa- Charge’ d’ Affaires- Portugal to Pakistan, U win Naing- ambassador of Mayanmar to Pakistan, Ahmed Khamis Salim Al-Jamri- Charge’ d’ Affairs of Oman, Yousaf Elahee –High commission of Mauritius to Pakistan, Marian Pernell – Meghan Micheal Sullivan-Embassy of USA, Karmoune-Ambassador of Morocco to Pakistan, Kim Thae Sop-ambassador of Korea to Pakistan, Gabriel Tiel Capote- Ambassador of Cuba to Pakistan, Adel Elarbi-Ambassador of Tunisia to Pakistan, Sherif Mohamed –Ambassador of Egypt to Pakistan, Jayanath C.P High Commissioner of Sri Lanka, Parsad Joshi- Cultural attache’ of Nepal Ahmed Muhktar Nazar- Political Secretary of Afghanistan and many more.