Social welfare complexes to be upgraded

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Maal Muhammad Ajmal Cheema presided over first meeting of the committee formulated to upgrade Social Welfare Complex Township Lahore, here on Monday.

A committee led by the minister has been constituted on the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar with regard to his visit to Social Welfare Complex. The members of the committee included Chairman Planning & Development Board, Secretary Finance, Secretary Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Maal, Director General Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Maal and Deputy Commissioner Lahore.

Secretary Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Maal Ambreen Raza briefed the committee members about proposals suggested in the summary. After reviewing the recommendations, it was decided by committee in the meeting that not only SW Complex of Lahore but also the complexes in other districts of Punjab would be upgraded.

The committee members also gave approval for recruitment on 40 vacant posts out of 53 demanded in the summary's recommendations. The committee also decided that letters would be written to Parks & Horticulture Authority for repair and maintenance of the grounds and Health Department for provision of medical facilities to the residents of the SW Complex. The committee also gave approval to increase in per day nutrition expense from Rs 100 rupees to Rs 200 per person.

It has also been decided to purchase an ambulance for SW Complex Lahore for timely shifting of the sick residents to the hospitals. Addressing the meeting, the minister said summary would be sent to the CM for approval at the earliest.