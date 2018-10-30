Rs280 bn earmarked to improve health sector: Punjab minister

GUJRANWALA: Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid Monday paid a surprise visit to DHQ hospital here on Monday. She inspected different wards and asked the patients about medical facilities being provided there.

The minister said that Rs 280 billion had been kept in the budget for improvement of health sector. She said that the health cards would be provided to the public in December while journalists would also be facilitated with the health card scheme.

She said that 8,000 doctors and 1,500 nurses had been appointed through Public Service Commission. “Contract employees in the health sector can get them regularised by submitting written applications to the higher authorities,” she added. The minister directed the hospital administration and doctors to perform their duties honestly and all the patients should be given free treatment and medicines especially in emergency and gynaecology ward, and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.