Tue October 30, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 30, 2018

Lahore to have rain in next three days

LAHORE: Following two days of smoggy weather, the city may witness a three-day rain spell from Wednesday (tomorrow), predicted Met office here Monday.

They said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They added that a westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country on Tuesday (today). Under the influence of this weather system, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi Division, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Kohat, Bannu, Sargodha, Gujranwala and Lahore Divisions from Wednesday to Friday.

They added that snowfall over the hills is also expected in Malakand Division (Swat, Chitral, Kalam Malam Jabba, Upper Dir), Hazara Division, Murree and Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period. The Met office predicted that mainly dry weather is expected on Tuesday (today) in most parts of the country. However, partly cloudy weather conditions are expected in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

No rainfall was recorded in any city across the country while Monday's minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped to -03°C. In Lahore, maximum temperature was 24°C, minimum was 15.8°C and humidity level was 64 percent. On the other hand, the layer of smog engulfing the provincial capital has intensified and as per private labs the level of PM2.5 was over 250 in the afternoon.

