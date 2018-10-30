Tue October 30, 2018
MA
Muhammad Anis
October 30, 2018

Nawaz dares govt over NRO issue

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday broke his silence and challenged the government to disclose the names of those who sought the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

Talking to newsmen, Nawaz Sharif said those talking about the NRO, should take courage and name those who contacted the government for the NRO. “No member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has contacted the government seeking an NRO and they should reveal their names if they have guts,” he said.

Sharif, however, avoided to discuss details regarding his meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman a day earlier, Nawaz said, “I respect him a lot and do not want to speak about my meeting with him,” he said.

Talking about the arrest of Shahbaz Sharif, he said Shahbaz worked very hard and with honesty and served the peopleday and night, saying there is no allegation of corruption of even a single rupee against him. “No other provincial chief minister in the country’s history has worked the way Shahbaz did,” he added saying he deserves all the praise but he is in jail and in NAB’s custody and could anybody tell as to why all that was happening.

He pointed out that Shahbaz was called by NAB in the Saaf Pani case and since there was nothing in that case, he was arrested in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case. “Now when they (NAB) can't find nothing in that case, they say that Shahbaz owns assets beyond his income,” he regretted. He also felt that all of that was very upsetting. “Where do we want to take Pakistan,” Nawaz Sharif questioned.

