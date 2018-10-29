Mon October 29, 2018
Agencies
October 29, 2018

Islamabad IGP removed for ‘disobeying’ minister

ISLAMABAD: Shehzad Town police have filed an FIR against several people for allegedly letting their animals into the farm of Federal Minister for Science and Technology Azam Swati’s son and quarrelling with his servants, snatching weapons and holding them hostage.

The FIR was filed a day after the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Jan Muhammad was removed and directed to report to the Establishment Division for allegedly refusing to take action on the complaint of Swati’s son and failing to pick calls from the federal minister.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, IGP Jan Muhammad was transferred and ordered to report to the Division until further orders.

According to details, the minister’s son filed an FIR with the police on Sunday against several persons for allegedly letting their animals into the fields and quarrelling with his servants.

According to the FIR, the intruders attacked the servant with axes, snatched weapons from the security guards and held them hostage.

The reports were however quickly rejected by Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Twitter. Fawad clarified that the police had not arrested any minor.

Two women have been sent to jail, while the physical remand of two suspects identified as Niaz and Ahsanullah, has been sought.

Reacting to the alleged arrest of a minor, Azam Swati clarified that his family had not lodged a case against the minors.

Rejecting reports that the IGP was removed for not picking calls of Azam Swati, the Ministry of Interior clarified that IGP’s transfer was due for over a week and the minister had nothing to do with it.

Meanwhile, PPP Senator Mustafa Khokhar claimed that the IGP was transferred because he had refused to obey illegal orders of the minister. “The minister is trying to bring police into his personal disputes,” he alleged.

