Man tortured to death for ‘honour’

KASUR: A man was tortured to death for ‘honour’ at Sodhiwal on Sunday. Reportedly, Rafaqat had developed illicit relations with the wife of Fiaz. On the day of the incident, Rafaqat went to the house of Fiaz to meet his wife. On seeing Rafaqat, Fiaz and others allegedly tortured him to death and threw his body in fields. Ganda Singhwala police have registered a case. Meanwhile, the dead body of Waheed was found from a drain near Bhai Kot Chak 3. The police have shifted the body to a hospital for postmortem.