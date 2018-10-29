Mentally-retarded girl raped by Rescue staffers

NANKANA SAHIB: Two employees of Rescue 1122 allegedly raped a 15-year-old mentally-retarded girl near Nankana Bypass on Saturday night. The mentally-retarded girl (H) was playing outside her house when she went missing. Her parents started searching her here and there. When they reached near Nankana Bypass, they heard voices from a vehicle of Rescue 1122 parked there. When they reached near the van, they saw that accused Ahsan and Shamim were raping the girl. Seeing the girl’s parents, the accused escaped after throwing her on a road. The City police have arrested both accused after registering a case against them and started investigation.