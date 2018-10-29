Two women found dead in their homes

Two women were found dead inside their homes in different parts of the city on Sunday. Initial investigations show that the women committed suicide over domestic issues, said police.

In the first incident, 19-year-old Sawera was found dead in her house in Jacob Lines within the limits of Brigade police station. Her body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for autopsy and later handed over to her family for burial.

Quoting initial investigations, police officials said the deceased committed suicide over a family dispute by hanging herself from the ceiling fan. Separately, a woman was also found dead in her house in Block J, North Nazimabad within the limits of Sharae Noor Jahan police station. Her body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to her family for burial.

She was identified as Kauser Maryam, 40, who committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan. Police officials said it seems she committed suicide over a family dispute, however, the actual cause of death has yet to be ascertained.

On the night of October 20, a rickshaw driver had set himself on fire to protest a traffic police officer’s extortion and succumbed to his injuries two days later. Twenty-eight-year-old Muhammad Khalid Yousuf set himself on fire outside the Karachi Police Office in Saddar to protest against ASI Muhammad Hanif of the Saddar traffic police section, who had allegedly fined the rickshaw driver when he didn’t pay a bribe. After being treated for two days at the burns ward of the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, Yousuf succumbed to his injuries.