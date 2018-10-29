Mon October 29, 2018
SIA
Syed Intikhab Ali
October 29, 2018

PHF chief vows to resolve financial crisis

KARACHI: The president of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Brig (rtd) Khalid Khokhar said on Sunday that the PHF was in contact with the federal government for paying the bills of the team’s tour to Oman for Asian Champions Trophy.

Talking to ‘The News’ from Oman on Sunday before the final against India, he said he was confident the PHF would be able to meet the expenditure of the team in Oman.

“No doubt we are facing financial crisis. How the PHF is managing the affairs only we know,” he added. “Our players, without getting paid regularly, are facing those teams which have heavy budgets. In this scenario, reaching the final is admirable,” Khokhar said.

He said that the team suffered a setback just before the tournament as head coach Roelant Oltmans quit. “But how the team management and players survived and bounced back proves that our team is capable of doing wonders. It only needs some guidance and coaching and financial support from the authorities,” said the PHF chief.

He said it was remarkable that Pakistan defeated Malaysia twice in the event although they were coached by Oltmans, who is a world renowned coach and who had been with the Pak players until only a few weeks ago. It was believed that Oltmans would exploit the weaknesses of Pakistan and Malaysia would reach the final.

