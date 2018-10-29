Psoriasis scare

World Psoriasis Day is observed on October 29 by the International Federation of Psoriasis Association (IFPA) to give an international voice to more than 125 million people suffering from psoriasis and its related disorders and co-morbidities. In Pakistan, psoriasis tends to be a common disease. If statistics are anything to go by, at least 20 out of 100 patients suffering from skin diseases are also diagnosed with psoriasis. This suggests that nearly five percent of the country’s population is affected by the disease, which is a matter of concern and needs to be addressed on a priority basis.

Psoriasis is a common inflammatory condition that also affects the scalp, nails, knees, elbows and joints. If it is neglected of left untreated, it can also lead to disabilities. Despite the prevalence of psoriasis in Pakistan, there is no dedicated psoriasis treatment centre and most psoriasis patients find it difficult to seek treatment. People should get themselves tested regularly tests to avoid this condition. The government as well as the medical fraternity should also address the matter urgently and take key measures to ensure that no patient with psoriasis goes unrecognised and untreated.

Nuzair A Virani

Karachi