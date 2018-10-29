Mon October 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'

PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'
Babar, Shadab help Pakistan whitewash Australia

Babar, Shadab help Pakistan whitewash Australia
President Arif Alvi boards commercial flight to Turkey

President Arif Alvi boards commercial flight to Turkey
Netizens respond to govt-led ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’

Netizens respond to govt-led ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’
Trump turns down India's invite for Republic Day celebrations

Trump turns down India's invite for Republic Day celebrations
Pakistan's 'penniless billionaires' expose money laundering frenzy

Pakistan's 'penniless billionaires' expose money laundering frenzy
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Nawaz refuses to attend opposition APC

Nawaz refuses to attend opposition APC
Bringing govt down not difficult: Zardari

Bringing govt down not difficult: Zardari
Economic strategy

Economic strategy

Newspost

October 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Psoriasis scare

World Psoriasis Day is observed on October 29 by the International Federation of Psoriasis Association (IFPA) to give an international voice to more than 125 million people suffering from psoriasis and its related disorders and co-morbidities. In Pakistan, psoriasis tends to be a common disease. If statistics are anything to go by, at least 20 out of 100 patients suffering from skin diseases are also diagnosed with psoriasis. This suggests that nearly five percent of the country’s population is affected by the disease, which is a matter of concern and needs to be addressed on a priority basis.

Psoriasis is a common inflammatory condition that also affects the scalp, nails, knees, elbows and joints. If it is neglected of left untreated, it can also lead to disabilities. Despite the prevalence of psoriasis in Pakistan, there is no dedicated psoriasis treatment centre and most psoriasis patients find it difficult to seek treatment. People should get themselves tested regularly tests to avoid this condition. The government as well as the medical fraternity should also address the matter urgently and take key measures to ensure that no patient with psoriasis goes unrecognised and untreated.

Nuzair A Virani

Karachi

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Halloween rules box office for second week

Halloween rules box office for second week
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Khadim Rizvi's free advice to pay off Pak loans

Khadim Rizvi's free advice to pay off Pak loans
Hamilton wins fifth Formula One world title

Hamilton wins fifth Formula One world title

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage