Remand of Mansha Bomb, son extended

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court on Saturday extended physical remand of Mansha Ali Khokhar alias Mansha Bomb and his son for 10 days.

Mansha Bomb and his son are accused of attacking Lahore Development Authority officials and forcefully usurping public and private land.

Mansha was arrested on October 15 from the Supreme Court premises. He had surrendered himself to the apex court and demanded to meet the chief justice. Last month, Pakistan Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had ordered the immediate arrest of Mansha.

At least 70 cases are registered against the alleged land grabber, according to the Punjab police.