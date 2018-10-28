Govt asked to take practical steps for resolving Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD: Central Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Sirajul Haq on Saturday asked the government to take practical measures towards resolution of Kashmir issue and Indian’s atrocities in occupied territory, saying just doing lip service for the cause would not serve the purpose.

“Observance of one minute silence or delivering speech at the United States cannot stop genocide of Kashmiris at the hand of Indian forces,” Sirajul Haq said while addressing ‘Kashmir March’ here at Aabpara Chowk.

The event besides party workers was also participated by a large number of women and children who were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in support of independence of Occupied Kashmir from Indian occupation and demands to stop their killings. They also made human chain to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Sirajul Haq regretted that the Indian authorities under a planned strategy were bent upon changing population ratio of Muslims and Hindus. “To achieve their objective, the Indian authorities were trying to settle Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir and killing Kashmir people,” he said. He observed that all kinds of brutal acts used by India had failed to tone down Kashmiri leader like 75-year old Syed Ali Gilani, Shabbir Shah and Yasin Malik. “On the other hand, the Pakistani leaders and the international community have been failing to play due role in getting right of self-determination for Kashmiris in the last 71 years,” he regretted.

The JI leader pointed that attitude of the United Nations with the Muslim world has been biased as he said the international body acted swiftly when it came to independence of East Timor and South Sudan but have acting as silent spectator to plight and genocide of Muslims in Palestine, Kashmir and Myanmar.

Siraj demanded of the Pakistan government to convene conference of world leader and those related to freedom movements in Muzaffarabad to chalk out a workable strategy for people of occupied Kashmir.