Sun October 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation

Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation
China to take care of Pakistan

China to take care of Pakistan
Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid

Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector

Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector
Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20

Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20
EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan

EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan
PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'

PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'
No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA

No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA
Envoys to important world capitals changed

Envoys to important world capitals changed

National

MA
Muhammad Anis
October 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Govt asked to take practical steps for resolving Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD: Central Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Sirajul Haq on Saturday asked the government to take practical measures towards resolution of Kashmir issue and Indian’s atrocities in occupied territory, saying just doing lip service for the cause would not serve the purpose.

“Observance of one minute silence or delivering speech at the United States cannot stop genocide of Kashmiris at the hand of Indian forces,” Sirajul Haq said while addressing ‘Kashmir March’ here at Aabpara Chowk.

The event besides party workers was also participated by a large number of women and children who were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in support of independence of Occupied Kashmir from Indian occupation and demands to stop their killings. They also made human chain to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Sirajul Haq regretted that the Indian authorities under a planned strategy were bent upon changing population ratio of Muslims and Hindus. “To achieve their objective, the Indian authorities were trying to settle Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir and killing Kashmir people,” he said. He observed that all kinds of brutal acts used by India had failed to tone down Kashmiri leader like 75-year old Syed Ali Gilani, Shabbir Shah and Yasin Malik. “On the other hand, the Pakistani leaders and the international community have been failing to play due role in getting right of self-determination for Kashmiris in the last 71 years,” he regretted.

The JI leader pointed that attitude of the United Nations with the Muslim world has been biased as he said the international body acted swiftly when it came to independence of East Timor and South Sudan but have acting as silent spectator to plight and genocide of Muslims in Palestine, Kashmir and Myanmar.

Siraj demanded of the Pakistan government to convene conference of world leader and those related to freedom movements in Muzaffarabad to chalk out a workable strategy for people of occupied Kashmir.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures

Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Harry and Meghan land in NZealand on last leg of Pacific tour

Harry and Meghan land in NZealand on last leg of Pacific tour
Bangladesh league signs Shahid Afridi for 2019 season

Bangladesh league signs Shahid Afridi for 2019 season

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage