WAPDA blow away NBP to reach semis

KARACHI: Left-arm Test pacer Wahab Riaz bowled superbly, while skipper Salman Butt and Kamran Akmal slammed fine fifties to put WAPDA in the semi-finals when they overwhelmed National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) by eight wickets in the first quarter-final of the Quaid-e-Azam Cup One-day 2018-19 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on Saturday.

Wahab, who was part of Pakistan’s team in the recent Test series against Australia in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), bowled with tight line and length and picked 4-31 to dismiss NBP for only 203.

In response, Salman (70*) and Kamran (58) played useful innings to enable WAPDA to chase the target with an enviable ease in 43.2 overs after losing just two wickets.

After being invited to bat by WAPDA’s skipper Salman Butt who won a crucial toss, NBP’s batting line-up failed to respond positively to the experienced bowling line-up of the oppositions which also had left-arm international pacer Mohammad Irfan, Ehsan Adil, Zulfiqar Babar and Khalid Usman.

The bankers failed to build any substantial partnership which could have put pressure on the fielding side and were folded for a low total in 43 overs on a pitch that was full of runs.

Stumper Umar Siddiq (61) was the only batsman to offer solid resistance with the willow. Siddiq, who smashed ten fours from 72 balls, provided a 32-run stand for the first wicket with Ahsan Ali who chipped in with a 24-bal 23 which included two fours and a six.

Bilal Asif (25) and Umaid Asif (18) in the end shared valuable 39 runs partnership for the eighth wicket to take their side to a respectable total.

Bilal, who did well against Australia with the leather in his debut Test series recently, hit one four and one six in his 36-ball effort. Umaid, who also has the ability to hit the ball hard in the death overs, smashed three fours from 21 balls.

Earlier, Ramiz Raja (19) and Kamran Ghulam (18) made some effort to consolidate the innings.

Wahab was the real destroyer as he had four scalps to his credit, also including the precious wickets of Siddiq and Danish Aziz (8) to dent NBP’s batting journey. He was ably backed by tall Mohammad Irfan (2-49) and Zahid Mansoor (2-30).

In response, WAPDA had a superb start as both their openers Kamran Akmal and Rafatullah Mohmand (44) did a glorious job with the bat by sharing 90 runs off 110 balls for the opening stand to pave way for an easy victory.

Kamran, who was held nicely by Bilal Asif off the bowling of Hammad Azam, hit nine fours in his 61-ball innings. Kamran’s fifty had come off 54 deliveries.

Salman joined Rafatullah but after a brief partnership the latter was bowled by left-arm spinner Kamran Ghulam in the 27th over.

Rafatullah smashed three fours from 66 deliveries. Mohammad Ikhlaq (31*) joined his skipper Salman and both added 82 for the third wicket unbroken association to take their team home safely.

Salman, who brought in his fifty off 71 balls, hammered six fours in his 85-ball unfinished knock.

Ikhlaq struck one four and a six off the bowling of spinner Danish Aziz in his patient 48-ball innings.

Skipper Hammad Azam (1-20) and Kamran Ghulam (1-37) were the successful bowlers.

The match was supervised by umpires Ghaffar Kazmi and Riazuddin. Abdul Muqeet was the reserve umpire.