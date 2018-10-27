PFA destroys 12,000 litre tainted cooking oil

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority director general along with his team raided a chicken feed production unit in Sargodha here Friday. The feed manufacturing mill, in fact, was producing cooking oil from chicken remains.

According to the reports, Bismillah Chicken Feed Mill situated in Bhugtaan Wala, Sargodha, was raided by vigilance teams under the supervision of the Authority DG. Heinous crime of making cooking oil with the remains of chicken was at peak when teams reached the premises. The team destroyed 12,000 litre prepared artificial oil.

The oil was secretly being transported to various factories in Faisalabad and other surrounding areas. The PFA DG stated that this kind of artificial oil is mixed with already rancid oil for making which increases the chances of stomach cancer.

Further, PFA teams raided three pulse processing units, one confectionary unit and one juice factory. The pulse factory, which was colouring stale pulses with loose textile colours, was sealed and 2,500 kilogram pulses were taken into custody.

Meanwhile, the production unit of Sweets Palace, a popular sweets shop, due to the presence of expired sweets and substandard colours was sealed. On the other hand, a fruit juice manufacturing factory was fined Rs200,000 because of unsatisfactory sanitation. Reports revealed that the fruit pulp was stored in an unhygienic environment.