Options weighed for South Punjab province

LAHORE: The first meeting of the Executive Council for the creation of Southern Punjab province was held on Friday with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the chair.

The meeting held in the chief minister secretariat discussed in details all options, possibilities and measures that could prove vital in creation of the Southern Punjab province. The Southern Punjab Executive Council was created by CM Punjab on October 22.

Kashmir struggle: Usman Buzdar has said that Indian establishment cannot muzzle the spirit of freedom of the Kashmiri people through killings and the rightful struggle of Kashmiris cannot be suppressed through the gun.

In a message issued here Friday, the chief minister said that Indian policy of brute torture and cruelty has failed in occupied Kashmir. Depriving the Kashmiri people of their right of self-determination through illegal occupation is a blatant violation of human rights. Therefore, the international community should pressurise India to immediately stop the play of fire and blood in occupied Kashmir.

He said that Kashmiri people are facing difficulties and cruelties for the sake of self-determination and despite state sponsored Indian terrorism, Kashmiris’ passion for freedom has not been weakened.

Balochistan CM: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office, here Friday. On the occasion, different matters of mutual interest, including promotion of inter-provincial harmony came under discussion. Both the chief ministers expressed the commitment to carry out concerted efforts for making a new Pakistan and reiterated that joint efforts will be made for the development of the country. Talking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that people living in Balochistan are our brethren and we stood with them. The role of Balochistan is very pivotal in new Pakistan. The Punjab government will provide every possible support for prosperity of Balochistan province. Usman Buzdar said the Punjab government has gifted establishment of cardiology centre and children’s hospital for the people of Balochistan in its current budget and funds will be provided on priority basis for these projects.

Jam Kamal thanked Usman Buzdar for providing support.

crisis: Usman Buzdar has said that nation has to face the consequences of wrong policies of the past government as cruel joke was made with the economy by wasting billions of rupees on exhibitory projects.

In fact, the past government is responsible for adverse economic conditions, the CM added. He expressed these views while talking to different delegations at his office here Friday.

The people apprised the chief minister of their problems relating to various departments and Usman Buzdar issued directions for the solution. Talking on the occasion, he said that PTI is facing the challenge of improving the sagging economy since when it came into power.