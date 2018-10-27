PEL launches Coloron TV in Pakistan

LAHORE: PEL celebrated the launch of their new 4K Coloron LED Smart TV in Pakistan with an event on October 20, 2018, a statement said on Friday.

The Smart TV features 4K UHD, Smart LED technology and Dolby Digital (5.1) surround sound system, which, combined with Netflix and YouTube, delivers a fully cinematic entertainment experience, it added.

The Coloron LED TV also comes with Android 6.0 Marshmallow, as well as Google Play and wi-fi functions, allowing users to download and use all their favourite apps on the TV itself.

With its built-in screen mirroring technology, users can use the Coloron LED TV to view content being played on their mobile devices.

The new LED TV uses IPS display to enhance display and colour quality, and allows for high quality viewing from any angle. It also has 1 GB ram, 8 GB Internal Space, VGA, USB 2.0, HDMI 2.0 and has LAN capabilities making it an equally good choice for both movie fans and gamers, it added.