Unesco to launch move to end crimes against journalists

ISLAMABAD: To help raise awareness of rising impunity for crimes against journalists, Unesco is launching a new campaign, #TruthNeverDies, on 2 November - the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, says a press release on Thursday.

“We want to send the message that killing a journalist does not silence the truth, instead - and with your help - it remains in the public spotlight. We would like to invite you to participate in this global campaign coordinated by Unesco with the support of WAN-IFRA. You can join the campaign by using the material prepared by Unesco and publishing the op-ed prepared by WAN-IFRA on the occasion of the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists,” says in the press release.

Why it matters: Attacks on journalists worldwide are becoming more common, undermining the media's role and creating opportunities for government overreach, the erosion of press freedom, and impeding our right to be informed. We are seeing a climate of impunity set itself up in many more countries than we have seen before. The vast majority of perpetrators of these killings and attacks are almost never brought to justice: In nine out of ten cases, journalist murders go unpunished. This fuels a cycle of violence and fear that protects and emboldens criminals, while undermining the role of journalism in society. The international community must stand up and take any action that is necessary at any level to reveal the truth about the perpetrators of the attacks and murders of journalists.