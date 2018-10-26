Fri October 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan

A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan
Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed

Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed
Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers
First Pakistani space mission in 2022

First Pakistani space mission in 2022
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists

Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists
CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan

CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan
Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi

Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi
35 politicians, associates own properties in Dubai: FIA submits report to SC

35 politicians, associates own properties in Dubai: FIA submits report to SC

National

October 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Unesco to launch move to end crimes against journalists

ISLAMABAD: To help raise awareness of rising impunity for crimes against journalists, Unesco is launching a new campaign, #TruthNeverDies, on 2 November - the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, says a press release on Thursday.

“We want to send the message that killing a journalist does not silence the truth, instead - and with your help - it remains in the public spotlight. We would like to invite you to participate in this global campaign coordinated by Unesco with the support of WAN-IFRA. You can join the campaign by using the material prepared by Unesco and publishing the op-ed prepared by WAN-IFRA on the occasion of the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists,” says in the press release.

Why it matters: Attacks on journalists worldwide are becoming more common, undermining the media's role and creating opportunities for government overreach, the erosion of press freedom, and impeding our right to be informed. We are seeing a climate of impunity set itself up in many more countries than we have seen before. The vast majority of perpetrators of these killings and attacks are almost never brought to justice: In nine out of ten cases, journalist murders go unpunished. This fuels a cycle of violence and fear that protects and emboldens criminals, while undermining the role of journalism in society. The international community must stand up and take any action that is necessary at any level to reveal the truth about the perpetrators of the attacks and murders of journalists.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Google fired 48 for sexual harassment in past two years

Google fired 48 for sexual harassment in past two years
Why are people interested in watching what others are doing?: Jackie Shroff on #MeToo

Why are people interested in watching what others are doing?: Jackie Shroff on #MeToo
Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane
Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Photos & Videos

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo
Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane
Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?

Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?