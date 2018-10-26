Army lift women football trophy

ISLAMABAD: Army won the National Women Football Championship by beating Wapda 4-1 in a penalty shootout in the final at the Punjab Stadium in Lahore on Thursday.

Army netted the opener in the 41th minute with Wapda scoring the equaliser three minutes later. Army women then scored thrice on penalty kicks with Wapda girls failing on all opportunities.

Army were awarded Rs300,000 and a trophy while Wapda pocketed Rs200,000.

Individual awards were also on offer. Best player Khadija (Wapda) and best scorer Massoma Chaudhry (MTFA) got Rs40,000 each. Best goalkeeper Mahpara (Wapda) and fair trophy winners Punjab were awarded Rs30,000 each.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar was the chief guest at the closing ceremony and distributed prizes amongst the players.

The chief justice congratulated PFF President Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat and the organisers for successful holding of the event. Faisal Saleh also thanked the chief justice for taking time out from his busy schedule.