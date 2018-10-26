Fri October 26, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2018

Army clinch National Women Soccer title

LAHORE: Pakistan Army were on Thursday crowned National Women Football Champions after beating Wapda in a thrilling final played here at Punjab Stadium Lahore.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar distributed the prizes among the teams and top performers of the event. Army scored in the 41th minute of the match but Joyomn provided the equaliser in just 3 minutes, both teams fought hard for the lead but defenders were stead fast enough to deny the gaol.

Army were winners on penalty kicks 3-0. Army were awarded Rs 300,000, runners-up Wapda received Rs 200,000. Best player Kahdija (Army), best scorer Masooma Ch (MTFA) bagged Rs 40,000 each. Best goalkeeper Mahpara (Wapda) and fair trophy winner team Punjab were awarded 30,000 each.

In the closing ceremony Chief Justice Saqib Nisar congratulated President PFF Faisal Saleh Hayat and organisers for a successful women football event. He said: “I am pleased to see the young generation of the nation taking part in sports. I have decided to come for National event when Men’s national team met me to donate for dams fund. I want to see the whole nation celebrating. Private sector should come forward to support women football.” President PFF Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat thanked the CJ for his time and said Pakistan Football is heading towards right direction. Women football is one of the priorities. Very positive results of these national activities will be seen in near future, he added.

‘Holding of National Women Football Championship a good omen for future of game’: DD SBP Nadeem Sarwar has said that the holding of National Women Football Championship 2018 is a good omen for the future of game in the province; he said this while talking to President Pakistan Football Federation Faisal Saleh Hayat during the final match of National Women Football Championship 2018 at Punjab Stadium on Thursday.

DG SBP said that female players exhibited wonderful game during the championship. Sports Board Punjab (SBP) extended complete cooperation to Punjab Football Association for the holding of championship. Both Sports Board Punjab and Punjab Football Association staged U-15 Football Championship recently.

Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar, who also witnessed the title clash between Pakistan Army and wapda, congratulated PFF president Faisal Saleh Hayat on the successful holding of National Women Football Championship 2018 and reiterated to work together for the promotion of football in the province.

Comments

