Iqra University holds plantation campaign

Islamabad : The Eco Club of Iqra University, Islamabad Campus Thursday organised a plantation drive at the Lake View Park in collaboration with the Capital Development Authority (CDA), says a press release.

The event was attended by students, faculty, media persons and Iqra University Vice President Dr Muhammad Islam.

Pakistan is amongst the countries which are highly affected by global warming.

The entire nation is collectively trying to combat the threat of climate change and global warming.

As a socially responsible educational institution, Iqra University is trying to play a positive role through such initiatives.

This was the first phase of the plantation drive and will be followed by an effort to see the saplings grow into trees.