Fri October 26, 2018
A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan

Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed

Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers

First Pakistani space mission in 2022

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists

CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan

Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi

35 politicians, associates own properties in Dubai: FIA submits report to SC

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2018

Officers transferred, posted

LAHORE: Punjab government Thursday reshuffled several officers and in this regard Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) has issued notifications.

According to the notifications, Dina Assistant Commissioner (AC) Umber Gillani has been transferred and posted as AC Kalar Saidan against a vacant post, while earlier order of her transfer and posting as General Assistant (revenue) Rawalpindi has been cancelled. Raiwind AC Asim Saleem has been transferred and his services have been placed at the disposal of Commissioner Lahore and the earlier order of placing his services at the disposal of Managing Director SNGPL has been cancelled.

General Assistant (revenue) Attiqur-Rehman has been transferred and posted as AC Gujranwala City, Narrowal AC Altaf Ansari as AC Arifwala, Sialkot District Monitoring Officer Faisal Sultan as AC Narrowal and services of Zaheer Liaqat Baig (awaiting posting) have been placed at the disposal of School Education Department until further posting. Jhang General Assistant (revenue) Syed Munawar Abbas Bukhari has been transferred and his services have been placed at the disposal of Commissioner Lahore until further posting. Arifwala AC Iftikhar Baloch has been directed to report the S&GAD for further orders. Sahiwal DMO Tahir Amin has been transferred and posted as DMO Okara, whereas DMO Okara Muhammad Shahid has been posted as DMO Sahiwal. Energy Department ex-Section Officer Saarya Haider has been posted as AC Kamoki vice Ansar Saghir Khan who has already been transferred and posted as Sub-Registrar replacing Khuram Hameed who has been directed to report the S&GAD after availing leave for further orders.

Moreover earlier order regarding posting Saarya Haider as AC Safadarabad has been withdrawn. Services of Board of Revenue Deputy Secretary Muhammad Shahrukh, Naveedul-Islam Virk and Jhelum DMO Adnan Babar have been placed at the disposal of DG Anti-Corruption Establishment for further posting.

Google fired 48 for sexual harassment in past two years

Why are people interested in watching what others are doing?: Jackie Shroff on #MeToo

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?

