Peace body member gunned down in Tirah

BARA: A pro-government peace body member was killed and two other persons sustained injuries when unidentified persons opened fire on them in Maidan area in Tirah valley of Khyber tribal district on Wednesday, official sources said.

They said a peace body member Maza Khan along with Wahid and Said Ahmad was on way to Bagh Markaz when gunmen opened fire at them. As a result, Maza Khan was killed on the spot while Wahid and Said Ahmad sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar for treatment where their condition was stated to be stable.

Soon after the incident, the security forces and Levies force personnel reached the site and launched operation but no arrest was made. No group claimed responsibility for the killing.