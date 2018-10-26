Fri October 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan

A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan
Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed

Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed
Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers
First Pakistani space mission in 2022

First Pakistani space mission in 2022
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists

Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists
CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan

CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan
Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi

Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi
35 politicians, associates own properties in Dubai: FIA submits report to SC

35 politicians, associates own properties in Dubai: FIA submits report to SC

Opinion

DAL
David A Love
October 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Fear in Trump’s America

Donald Trump, the American president, has fomented violence against liberal opponents and critics who disagree with his policies, and so-called “fake news” media organisations he regards as the “enemy of the people.” With pipe bombs mailed to some of the political targets he has singled out for retribution - several high-profile Democratic Party politicians, including two former US presidents, a liberal billionaire philanthropist and a major news organisation - Trump is the most prominent inciter of violence and facilitator of right-wing American domestic terrorism.

For the past two years, Trump has stirred the putrid cauldron of racial hatred, xenophobia and violence, with divisive rhetoric and dehumanising policies. Now, with this massive, potentially devastating assassination attempt on political leaders less than two weeks from the most important US election in generations, the depravity of Trump’s America is laid bare for the world to see.

The first bomb was mailed to billionaire philanthropist George Soros, a scapegoat of choice who has been vilified by the political right and regarded as a puppet master by Trump, the Republican Party and white supremacists. They have falsely accused Soros of being part of a Jewish conspiracy to protest the nomination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh amid sexual assault accusations. Republicans also accuse Soros of funding a caravan of migrant workers headed to the country from Honduras.

Other suspicious packages containing explosive devices were sent to President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama; President Bill Clinton and Trump’s former rival Hillary Clinton; former US attorney general Eric Holder, US Congresswomen Maxine Waters - attacked by Trump as a “low IQ person” - and Debbie Wasserman-Schultz; former CIA director John Brennan - regarded by Trump as “a total lowlife” and a “very bad guy” - and CNN, an ongoing target of inflammatory rhetoric by the president.

“Trump has unleashed the dogs of hatred in this country,” said David Gergen, former adviser to Presidents Nixon, Ford, Reagan and Clinton. Former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt tweeted that “Trump has stoked a cold civil war in this Country. His rallies brim with menace and he has labelled journalists as enemies of the people. That someone would seek to kill their political enemies is not aberrational but rather the inevitable consequence of Trumps incitement.” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called the bomb threats “an act of terror,” and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo took Trump to task for his rhetoric and called the bomb threats “red versus blue terrorism,” referring to the colours of the respective major US political parties.

Yet, Trump’s allies insist the bomb threats are part of a liberal plot to benefit the Democrats, as his supporters still chanted “lock her up” at a Wisconsin rally - referring to Hillary Clinton a day after the bomb scare at her home. Blaming Democrats and the media and taking no personal responsibility for his own role in the political violence, Trump called for unity following the attempted bombings - which is rich, given his history of inciting violence. As a presidential candidate, Trump promised to pay the legal fees of supporters who beat protesters. As president he urged police to brutalise suspects upon arrest, imploring them. “Please, don’t be too nice.”

Trump and his sycophants thrive on social division, dehumanisation and gratuitous violence as an electoral strategy, including painting their political opponents, the left and minority groups as a violent mob.

Stoking the flames of fear and hate is the legacy of Trump’s America. The nation is a dumpster fire now, on the eve of a midterm election that will determine whether the US has the capacity to continue as a democracy. After Trump threatened the news media and turned his critics into targets, it is no wonder someone would target those people and organisations with letter bombs.

This article has been excerpted from: ‘Fake news, racism and bombs: Fear and loathing in Trump’s America’.

Courtesy: Aljazeera.com

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Google fired 48 for sexual harassment in past two years

Google fired 48 for sexual harassment in past two years
Why are people interested in watching what others are doing?: Jackie Shroff on #MeToo

Why are people interested in watching what others are doing?: Jackie Shroff on #MeToo
Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane
Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Photos & Videos

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo
Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane
Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?

Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?