Big win for P&T Gym

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: P&T Gymkhana marched into the 2nd round of 22nd Tauseef Trophy Cricket Championship when they outplayed Model Town Greens by 8 wickets at the Dar Cricket Ground. Scores: Model Town Greens 135/9 in 21.2 overs (Wahab Dar 26, Azeem 24, Farhan Khan 14, Waris Khan 13, Ramis Mustafa 41, Asim Ali 6/36, Karamat 2/44). P&T Gym 139/2 in 24.4 overs (Kamran Sabir 11, Asim Ali 22, Rizwan Hussain 82*, Atayab 16*).
LAHORE: P&T Gymkhana marched into the 2nd round of 22nd Tauseef Trophy Cricket Championship when they outplayed Model Town Greens by 8 wickets at the Dar Cricket Ground. Scores: Model Town Greens 135/9 in 21.2 overs (Wahab Dar 26, Azeem 24, Farhan Khan 14, Waris Khan 13, Ramis Mustafa 41, Asim Ali 6/36, Karamat 2/44). P&T Gym 139/2 in 24.4 overs (Kamran Sabir 11, Asim Ali 22, Rizwan Hussain 82*, Atayab 16*).
Comments