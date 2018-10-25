Big win for P&T Gym

LAHORE: P&T Gymkhana marched into the 2nd round of 22nd Tauseef Trophy Cricket Championship when they outplayed Model Town Greens by 8 wickets at the Dar Cricket Ground. Scores: Model Town Greens 135/9 in 21.2 overs (Wahab Dar 26, Azeem 24, Farhan Khan 14, Waris Khan 13, Ramis Mustafa 41, Asim Ali 6/36, Karamat 2/44). P&T Gym 139/2 in 24.4 overs (Kamran Sabir 11, Asim Ali 22, Rizwan Hussain 82*, Atayab 16*).