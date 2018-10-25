Promoted

The Punjab government Wednesday promoted an officer to grade 19, while approved study and ex-Pakistan leave of three others. PCTB MD Abdul Qayyum has been granted 15-day leave and Director Afzal Ahmed was assigned charge of his seat. Study leave of 730-day for OSD Rashid Irshad was also approved. Colonies Secretary Khalid Mehmood was promoted to grade 19 and directed to continue working on the current position. Sports Director General Nadeem Sarwar was given additional charge of the DG archeology. Lahore Additional Commissioner Consolidation Aftab Ahmed was given 10-day ex-Pakistan leave. Moreover, 19-day leave for Punjab Small Industries Corporation Joint Director Yawar Mehdi was also appproved.