Thu October 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Promoted

The Punjab government Wednesday promoted an officer to grade 19, while approved study and ex-Pakistan leave of three others. PCTB MD Abdul Qayyum has been granted 15-day leave and Director Afzal Ahmed was assigned charge of his seat. Study leave of 730-day for OSD Rashid Irshad was also approved. Colonies Secretary Khalid Mehmood was promoted to grade 19 and directed to continue working on the current position. Sports Director General Nadeem Sarwar was given additional charge of the DG archeology. Lahore Additional Commissioner Consolidation Aftab Ahmed was given 10-day ex-Pakistan leave. Moreover, 19-day leave for Punjab Small Industries Corporation Joint Director Yawar Mehdi was also appproved.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Barcelona triumph without Messi as Dortmund pummel Atletico

Barcelona triumph without Messi as Dortmund pummel Atletico
Record-maker Kohli powers India to 321-6 in 2nd ODI

Record-maker Kohli powers India to 321-6 in 2nd ODI
Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Photos & Videos

Following cancer treatment, Irrfan Khan to return to India after Diwali

Following cancer treatment, Irrfan Khan to return to India after Diwali
Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane
Can ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ beat ‘Sanju’ at local box office?

Can ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ beat ‘Sanju’ at local box office?