Punjab win National Women Football bronze medal

KARACHI: Punjab won the bronze medal of the National Women Football Championship when they beat Karachi United Women FC 3-0 in the third place outing at the Model Town Football Academy Ground, Lahore, on Wednesday.Mahnoor was the star performer, as she hit a fine double. Shumaila struck one.WAPDA and Army will meet in the final at the Punjab Stadium, Lahore, on Thursday (today).