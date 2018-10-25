Punjab win National Women Football bronze medal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Punjab won the bronze medal of the National Women Football Championship when they beat Karachi United Women FC 3-0 in the third place outing at the Model Town Football Academy Ground, Lahore, on Wednesday.Mahnoor was the star performer, as she hit a fine double. Shumaila struck one.WAPDA and Army will meet in the final at the Punjab Stadium, Lahore, on Thursday (today).
KARACHI: Punjab won the bronze medal of the National Women Football Championship when they beat Karachi United Women FC 3-0 in the third place outing at the Model Town Football Academy Ground, Lahore, on Wednesday.Mahnoor was the star performer, as she hit a fine double. Shumaila struck one.WAPDA and Army will meet in the final at the Punjab Stadium, Lahore, on Thursday (today).
Comments