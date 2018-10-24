KC to hold Open Tennis C’ship from November 3

KARACHI: Karachi Club is organising the 1st KC National Open Tennis Championship for seniors and juniors from November 3-12.The championship, being organised under the auspices of Sindh Tennis Association (STA), carries a prize purse of Rs50,000.There are singles events for men, juniors 18, girls 18, boys 14, and boys and girls 10 (with modified green dot balls).The doubles events are for men, seniors 40 plus, and seniors 60 plus.