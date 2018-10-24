Need a ride?

The advent of ride-hailing companies like Uber and Careem over the past few years has been a boon for millions of people who need affordable and convenient transportation services. As with any disruptive technology, there are regulatory kinks that need to be worked out. That should happen through collaboration between the government and the companies to ensure a seamless transition for those who use these services. The Sindh government has chosen a more confrontational approach. It has given Uber and Careem a one-week deadline to obtain route-sharing permits or face a ban. This move has come out of the blue. Last year, the Sindh government and the companies signed an MoU to obtain these permits and the government also promised to pass legislation formalising the arrangement. That legislation has not been forthcoming. One explanation given by the Sindh transportation minister for the threat of a ban is that of safety. This is a serious problem as there have been multiple instances of drivers threatening and harassing women customers. But it is disingenuous of the government to use this as an excuse since the problem is even worse in regular cabs and ride-sharing technology at least allows users to share their location and with the drivers’ information available it is easier to take action against those who pose a threat to public safety.

The main reason the likes of Uber and Careem have become so popular is because the state has failed in its responsibility to provide affordable mass transport. That problem is only going to become worse as the Punjab government considers removing subsidies from the Lahore Metro Bus. Issuing blanket bans on alternatives will make life difficult for all Pakistanis. The Sindh government and other provinces need to update archaic laws to reflect the reality of ride-hailing companies rather than trying to wish them out of existence. On the safety front, law-enforcement officials need to work with these companies to take action against drivers who make passengers feel unsafe and it should also consider introducing safety measures for all forms of public transport. If the government is worried that private vehicles are clogging the roads and contributing to environmental problems then the only solution is to provide safe and quality public transport at subsidised rates – something which most countries in the world already do. Stifling private-sector initiatives while refusing to provide a suitable alternative will only make the lives of citizens even more miserable than they are.