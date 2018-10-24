Wed October 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled

Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled
PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy

PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy
Crackdown against power thieves on the cards

Crackdown against power thieves on the cards
Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts

Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts
Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office

Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office
Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari

Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari
Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia

Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia
Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz

Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz
Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report

Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report
Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Homegrown structural reforms on cards

ISLAMABAD: The new Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is about to introduce structural reforms to ramp up tax revenue and investment in the country as it is struggling to bring the economy back on growth track.

Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Khusro Bakhtyar on Tuesday said the government is working on a robust economic plan to introduce structural economic reforms to bring Pakistan among the middle income countries in the long term.

“Improving tax administration, encouraging financial institutions to expand the range of savings and investment instruments, reducing the procedures, cost and time associated with investing, improving management practices and supporting technology extensions would bring about economic turnaround for the country,” Bakhtyar said at a meeting with the World Bank’s Country Director Patchamuthu Illangovan.

Illangovan along with a delegation called on the minister, an official statement said. The planning minister underscored an ‘immediate’ need to enhance the tax revenues to 20 percent of GDP and simultaneously increase the domestic savings rate to 20 percent of GDP. The minister said the government offers friendly-investment policies. “Pakistan is emerging as one of the attractive destinations for foreign investment,” he said. “Efforts are underway to improve governance with a particular focus on e-governance in order to enhance productivity.”

The minister underlined the need to streamline the PC-1 preparation process for efficient planning and designing of projects.

Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, Member Infrastructure Malik Ahmed Khan, Project Director China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Hassan Daud Butt and senior officials of the ministry were also present during the meeting. Meanwhile, planning minister Bakhtyar told a delegation from Balochistan that the government adopted a holistic policy towards the province to bring it at par with other areas of the country. The minister said the federal government is considering launching a project to provide electricity and construct dams in collaboration with the provincial government to provide clean drinking water to the people of Balochistan as well as enhance financial allocation as part of its Quetta package. “The incumbent government is focusing on providing electricity and clean drinking water and is committed to bring socioeconomic development in the province for uplift of the people of the area,” the minister said. A feasibility study would soon be conducted for the purpose of constructing a dam in the province. He also emphasised the need to conserve water.

The minister directed the concerned officials to prepare a master plan to meet water needs of Quetta city.

The planning minister said a desalination plant with a capacity of five million gallons per day is being built to meet water requirements of the people of Gwadar. The minister said previous governments did not pay much attention on development of the largest province of the country in terms of area.

The present government has prioritised development of Balochistan to improve lives of the local people as well as tap its potential to contribute to national progress of the country.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Sri Lanka crush England in 5th ODI

Sri Lanka crush England in 5th ODI
Apple plans to launch TV subscription service globally

Apple plans to launch TV subscription service globally
Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?
Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Photos & Videos

World´s oldest intact shipwreck found in Black Sea

World´s oldest intact shipwreck found in Black Sea
Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?