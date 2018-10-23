Tue October 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins

Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins
Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab
Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section

Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section
Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail

Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail
PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office

PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office
Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz

Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz
PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas

PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas
Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training

Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training
PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 

PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 
Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

National

BR
Bureau report
October 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Over 14kg ice drug recovered during recent operations in KP

PESHAWAR: During a special operation against the synthetic drug, the police have recovered 14.228kg ice (crystal meth) in actions across the province during the last few weeks.

Most of the recoveries were made in and around the educational institutions as youth is the main target of the synthetic drug. Peshawar police stood 1st by recovering 10.427kg of ice during the actions, followed by Mardan police with 1.800kg and Dera Ismail Khan having recovered 0.214kg meth.

“A special campaign has been launched across the province on the directives of the Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Khan Mehsud. Raids are being conducted to go after the drug dealers and transporters while high-ranking police officers are arranging seminars and walks in order to sensitise the students of different educational institutions against the deadly menace,” said Waqar Ahmad, the director public relations of the KP Police.

The official added that habitual criminals were taking the drug for committing crime in the society. The drive was first launched in the provincial capital that has also made the highest number of recoveries and arrests of the drug dealers during the last few weeks.

“For the last many weeks, we are carrying out an ‘Ice-Free Peshawar’ campaign and have constituted special teams in all the divisions under the respective SPs to go after the smugglers and dealers in their areas,” said Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman.

The official added that the provincial government has been requested to pursue the passage of a law from the assembly against the life-threatening drug to be able to impose stricter punishments for the users and the sellers.

Qazi Jamil said the police have rounded up a large number of drug dealers in the last few weeks. He said the force is working on development of intelligence network for further identification of ice manufacturers, sellers, distributors and peddlers at the police station level with updated lists.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Ronaldo insists he is an ´example´ amid rape allegations

Ronaldo insists he is an ´example´ amid rape allegations
Shane Warne lambasts ‘ordinary’ Australia

Shane Warne lambasts ‘ordinary’ Australia
All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding
China opens world's longest sea bridge

China opens world's longest sea bridge

Photos & Videos

Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid

Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid
Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment