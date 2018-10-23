Honour

Islamabad: Akhtar Abbas has defended his PhD thesis successfully in English from Department of Humanities, Air University Islamabad, says a press release. His study explored strategies of persuasion and novelty in research discourses produced in HEC recognised research articles of English, Education, History, Engineering, Biology and medicine.

The researcher has developed software for that particular analysis of research discourses. The examiners from Pakistan and abroad appreciated the research and considered it as significant contribution into ontology and epistemology of existing knowledge. Especially, the developed software for analysis named MetaPak by the researcher has got significant attention of the researchers across the world.

The researcher intends to make MetaPak available for all the scholars and researchers free of cost as community service. He is currently serving as faculty and manager of first corpus research centre of Pakistan