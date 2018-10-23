Welcome party for children

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The children who were sent to US by a private hospital for their treatment have returned to the country after having their treatment successfully completed. They included Zeeshan Naeem, Afza Majeed, Azeefa Rasheed, Azeema Zaidi and Mahjabeen. They were given prosthetic implants as part of their treatment. On their return to the country, the hospital administration arranged a welcome party for the children.
