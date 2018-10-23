Tue October 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins

Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins
Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab
Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail

Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail
Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section

Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section
PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office

PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office
Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz

Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz
PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas

PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas
PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 

PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 
Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition
Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training

Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training

Sports

SIA
Syed Intikhab Ali
October 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Hasan Sardar says Saqlain has always had behaviour problems

KARACHI: Pakistan’s manager-cum-head coach Hasan Sardar said in a video message on Monday that Mohammad Saqlain, his assistant in the team management, was a rude person and due to his behaviour he had been suspended.

The two had an altercation during Pakistan’s Asian Champions Trophy match against India in Muscat. Pakistan lost the match. Both of them held each other responsible for the defeat. The PHF immediately called Saqlain home.

Sardar said that Saqlain was misbehaving with the players during the match. “When I stopped him, he also misbehaved with me,” he added. He said that Saqlain had been an indisciplined man throughout his playing career. “Due to his conduct, he was suspended thrice while he was in the national team.

“PHF appointed him as my assistant but he did not change his attitude. It is up to the PHF to take action against him and conduct an inquiry,” said the former Olympian. Meanwhile, Saqlain called on PHF president Khalid Khokhar and secretary Shahbaz Ahmed on Monday.

After the meeting, Saqlain said in a video message that keeping the country’s prestige should be the most important priority for everyone whatever position one holds. He said that PHF president and secretary heard his point of view. “They supported my decision to step down as coach of Pakistan hockey team,” he added.

He said he would like to spend some time with his family and decide his future course of action after a while. PHF secretary reposed his confidence in Sardar, saying in a video message that PHF would support Sardar and take action on the basis of his feedback.

Shahbaz said that PHF would take any action only after receiving a report from Sardar after the event. He appealed to the media not to blow things out of proportion because it would affect the performance of Pakistan team, which is expected to reach the final of the event. He vowed that PHF would resolve the issue amicably. He said all hockey fraternity was like a family and such quarrels happened in any family.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding
Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Is Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim having Bollywood dreams too?

Is Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim having Bollywood dreams too?
China launches Hong Kong-mainland mega bridge

China launches Hong Kong-mainland mega bridge

Photos & Videos

Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid

Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid
Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment