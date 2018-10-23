Hasan Sardar says Saqlain has always had behaviour problems

KARACHI: Pakistan’s manager-cum-head coach Hasan Sardar said in a video message on Monday that Mohammad Saqlain, his assistant in the team management, was a rude person and due to his behaviour he had been suspended.

The two had an altercation during Pakistan’s Asian Champions Trophy match against India in Muscat. Pakistan lost the match. Both of them held each other responsible for the defeat. The PHF immediately called Saqlain home.

Sardar said that Saqlain was misbehaving with the players during the match. “When I stopped him, he also misbehaved with me,” he added. He said that Saqlain had been an indisciplined man throughout his playing career. “Due to his conduct, he was suspended thrice while he was in the national team.

“PHF appointed him as my assistant but he did not change his attitude. It is up to the PHF to take action against him and conduct an inquiry,” said the former Olympian. Meanwhile, Saqlain called on PHF president Khalid Khokhar and secretary Shahbaz Ahmed on Monday.

After the meeting, Saqlain said in a video message that keeping the country’s prestige should be the most important priority for everyone whatever position one holds. He said that PHF president and secretary heard his point of view. “They supported my decision to step down as coach of Pakistan hockey team,” he added.

He said he would like to spend some time with his family and decide his future course of action after a while. PHF secretary reposed his confidence in Sardar, saying in a video message that PHF would support Sardar and take action on the basis of his feedback.

Shahbaz said that PHF would take any action only after receiving a report from Sardar after the event. He appealed to the media not to blow things out of proportion because it would affect the performance of Pakistan team, which is expected to reach the final of the event. He vowed that PHF would resolve the issue amicably. He said all hockey fraternity was like a family and such quarrels happened in any family.