Suspension of work on airport to be challenged

MANSEHRA: The lawyer fraternity has announced to challenge the suspension of work on airport project in Abbottabad circuit bench of Peshawar High Court.

“This is a highly important project launched by previous government. An amount of Rs280 million was released for land acquisition. And if this project is scraped, it would affect not only people of Hazara but also of northern parts of country,” Arif Tanoli advocate, a member of District Bar Association, told reporters here on Sunday.

He said that he was going to move a writ petition in the PHC, seeking restart of work on that airport project in Tanawal area of the district.