LDA budget meeting

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority Director General Amna Imran Khan chaired a meeting in connection with preparation of the LDA budget for the fiscal year 2018-19 on Sunday. The meeting deliberated various proposals for revenue generation. Besides the discussion of starting new development schemes, the strategy for completing the ongoing development projects in the City was also discussed.
LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority Director General Amna Imran Khan chaired a meeting in connection with preparation of the LDA budget for the fiscal year 2018-19 on Sunday. The meeting deliberated various proposals for revenue generation. Besides the discussion of starting new development schemes, the strategy for completing the ongoing development projects in the City was also discussed.
Comments