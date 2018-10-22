tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: A substantial broken portion of Islamabad Expressway requires prompt attention of the city mandarins whose continuous negligence to its deteriorating condition is scuttling the smooth traffic flow.
The two-lane highway on each side of the road from the Korang Nullah bridge entrance up to Rawat roughly measuring 8 kilometres had developed cracks.
