Unequal world

We live in an unequal society. The gap between the filthy rich and the downtrodden is massively widening. This great inequality is evident to everyone. While the rich have access to all kinds of amenities, many of the rural poor do not even have access to toilets, electricity and even clean drinking water.

This inequality and social injustice causes grievances and resentment, but who cares in this society of inequality?

Hashim Abro

Islamabad