Cop stopped from arresting minor boy

PESHAWAR: Senior officers have stopped the police from arresting a minor after he was mistakenly mentioned in a case of gas theft in Sarband.
The Sarband police had lodged a case for illegal gas connection on the complaint of the SNGPL against one Asad.
Later it was found that the accused mentioned in the case was a 10 years boy. It embarrassed the police and the SNGPL authorities.
Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Javed Iqbal directed the cops of the Sarband Police Station not to arrest Asad.
