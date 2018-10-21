Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The majority of opposition leaders are not politicians but criminals who have joined their hands to save their ill-gotten gains but we will go to all lengths to bring them to justice, said Prime Minister Imran Khan during his talk with a select group of newsmen here on Saturday.

Imran said the bureaucracy and the police are highly politicized and are creating hurdles for the PTI government at the administrative level. Imran said problems are being created by the people, appointed by the previous government, to disrupt the government functioning.

The prime minister said the current opposition leadership isn’t a real one but bunch of national criminals. “Shahbaz Sharif is trying to portray himself as Nelson Mandela. There is sufficient evidence against the criminals and now they can’t escape. There will be no NRO now, as the government will not accept any pressure. “Now no thief, dacoit or criminal will be let off,” he said in a determined manner. Referring to the ongoing accountability process, Imran said the opposition’s hue and cry is an attempt to save its skin and avoid arrests. “They know that none of them will be able to come out clean in corruption cases; therefore, they started making hue and cry from the opening session of Parliament.” The prime minister made it clear that the government has no direct links with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the corruption cases against the opposition leaders were not initiated during the three-month-old tenure of the current government.

“Only stability can ensure foreign investment, as we stand by our commitment of bringing back the nation’s plundered money,” he said. Imran said he has come into power after 22-year struggle and therefore has ‘adequate patience’ to deal with such situation. Discussing the issue of debt, Khan said the previous government increased foreign debt to the tune of Rs36 trillion and the country would go bankrupt if it did not borrow money in the next two months. “The real issue in approaching the IMF is the tough conditionalities to be attached to loan. Approaching the IMF would be the last option of my government, as we are trying to control the situation through some other means.” The prime minister said the government is getting positive messages from both Saudi Arabia and China. “Both have already been approached for financial assistance,” he said.

Commenting on increasing the power tariff, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government has no option but to resort to the measure, as circular debt has reached Rs1, 200 billion.

He said rupee’s devaluation is the only solution in the current circumstances and the time will prove that these tough decisions have been taken only for a temporary basis. He said the government is mindful that it has already put a lot of burden on the masses and does not want to add to their burden. He assured the nation that the economic situation would improve within six months.