Hope for the hopeless

LAHORE: “There are many social problems in our society, but God has provided many solutions to such social evils. There are some persons, who have God gifted or in- built qualities, while the others have to polish their abilities with hard work”.

These are the observations of Dr Sajida Shahnawaz, a highly qualified gynecologist, with a specialisation in the field of reproductive surgery and Test tube baby. She has the honour of working as teaching associate for international global teaching programme on reproductive health on behalf of the Andrology institute of America, with Prof. Panos Zavos. Andrology Institute of America, in 2015.

Dr Sajida maintained that “We can see some specific problems in our society, especially in under developing or third world countries. If we talk about some Asian countries, where the joint family system is the main cause of some social problems .No doubt there are many added benefits of this system, which are the major causes of its existence. In this joint family system the male has the major shareholder of all the responsibilities of the family, always dominates the family. The males do not like the repeated birth of girl child and a series of problems starts from this issue. Sometimes it leads to separation between the couple.

“We have with us such a courageous, hardworking and intelligent woman, who had decided to root out such social problems with some positive solutions. She had been suffering from such problems, that’s why she knows the pain”. She did hard work and topped in medical college and succeeded in research work on gender selection and test tube baby, which is her specialty.”

It is pertinent to note that Dr.Sajida Shahnawaz has also achieved best performance award in ICSI star programme, from Governor of Punjab in 2011 and the best achievement award, in 2013. She has got the certificate of authorization by Dr. Claud Rainax, pioneer of Invobio sciences in 2009.

She had been selected as teaching associate of “Global teaching Programme in Pakistan” and received award from Dr Zavos, the head of Andrology Institute of America, in 2013.