Final round of Sindh Inter-district U17 Hockey from Oct 23

KARACHI: The final round of Sindh Inter-district Under-17 Hockey Championship will begin here at the Abdul Sattar Edhi stadium from October 23.

Eight teams from across the province will participate in the event which is being organised by the Sindh Hockey Association after a long hiatus.

The teams featuring in the event are Karachi South, Karachi Central, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Dadu, Jamshoro, Khairpur and Jacobabad. The teams will stay at the stadium’s hostel.