Pak colts leave for Nepal to feature in SAFF U15 C’ship

KARACHI: Pakistan colts football team on Saturday left for Kathmandu to feature in the SAFF Under-15 Football Championship which will be held in the Nepal’s capital from October 25 to November 3.

Haseeb Ahmed Khan will lead the side which will be coached by Brazilian Jose Portella.

Squad: Haseeb Ahmad Khan (captain), Mohammad Awais, Afnan Shahid, Mohammad Hamza Naseem, Mohibullah, Najeebullah, Junaid Ahmed Shah, Jawad Bashir, Khushal Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Kashif, Shahzaib Javed, Wasif, Adnan Justin, Osama, Saad Khan, Mudassar Nazar, Bismillah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Moin Ahmed, Mohammad Amir Khan.

Officials: Jose Portella (head coach), Asghar Khan Anjum (assistant coach/manager), Ghulam Shabbir (assistant coach), Nouman Ibrahim (goalkeeping coach), Mohammad Adnan (physiotherapist).