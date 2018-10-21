Sun October 21, 2018
Sports

A
Agencies
October 21, 2018

Share

Lanning century gives Aussies 2-0 lead against Pak Women

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakistan were bowled out for 123 in 40.1 overs as Australia took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series by winning the second ODI here on Saturday, by 150 runs.

After winning the toss and batting first, Australia got off to a slow start, scoring at little over three runs per over in the first 20 overs as Pakistan’s spinners, led by Sana Mir, didn’t let the batters cut loose.

When Ellyse Perry was caught by Muneeba Ali off Nashra Sandhu, Australia were in a fix at 54-3, but that was when Lanning and Haynes got together and led an excellent recovery.

In reply, Pakistan’s chase never really got going as they lost opener Ayesha Zafar (3), No 3 Ali (1) and captain Khan (12) inside the first 10 overs to slip to 37-3.

Sidra Ameen then got together with Nahida Khan to add 25 runs for the fourth wicket.

Sophie Molineux’s two quick wickets reduced Pakistan to 77-5. And although Nahida Khan and Mir added 44 runs for the sixth wicket, it was too late for Pakistan.

