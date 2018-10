QUAID TROPHY: Touseeq shines for Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD: Syed Touseeq Ali (5-75) picked up five wickets as Rawalpindi bowled out Multan for 212 in the first innings of the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy match at the Pindi Stadium on Friday.

The seamer kept up teasing line and length to trouble all Multan batsmen taking wickets regularly. Veteran left arm seamer Saad Altaf (4-70) also bowled well for Rawalpindi.

Zeeshan Ashraf (101) turned out to be the only notable run-getter for Multan. Zeeshan smashed 17 fours and one six during his 123-ball innings.

Rawalpindi reached 56-1 when stumps were drawn for the opening day. In form Zeeshan Malik (24 not out) was at the crease.

Scores in brief: At Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi: Multan 212 all out in 57.1 overs (Zeeshan Ashraf 101, Yousaf Babar 41, Husnain Bukhari 29; Syed Touseeq Shah 5-75, Saad Altaf 4-70). Rawalpindi 56-1 in 16 overs (Tayyab Riaz 29, Zeeshan Malik 24 not out).

At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore: Islamabad 293-4 in 82 overs (Ali Sarfraz 102, Rizwan Ali 56, Rohail Nazir 50 not out, Faizan Riaz 36; Waqas Ahmed 3-105) vs Lahore White.

At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad: Habib Bank 334-4 in 85 overs (Umar Akmal 129, Ramiz Aziz 67 not out, Muhammad Waqas 57, Imran Farhat 54; Atif Jabbar 3-73) vs National Bank.

At Abbottabad Stadium, Abbottabad: Peshawar 235 all out in 62 overs (Israrullah 133, Sajid Khan 23; Asif Afridi 3-35, Muhammad Talha 3-83, Abdul Rauf 2-49) vs Fata 96-3 in 18 overs (Basit Afridi 40 not out, Muhammad Arif 21; Sajid Khan 2-19).

At KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi: SNGPL 216 all out in 65.2 overs (Misbahul Haq 66, Naeemuddin 40; Haris Asif 4-66, Sadaf Hussain 3-48). KRL 26-1 in 12 overs.

At LCCA Ground, Lahore: Lahore Blues 128 all out in 39 overs (Saad Nasim 31; Waqas Anwar 3-35, Adeel Malik 2-18, Muhammad Sami 2-24, Abdullah Mukaddam 2-32) and 11-0 in 4 overs. Karachi Whites 111 all out in 23.4 overs (Muhammad Hasan 32, Saad Ali 28; Aizaz Cheema 6-40, Bilawal Iqbal 4-32).

At Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad: ZTBL 231-6 in 84.5 overs (Anas Mustafa 75, Munirur Rehman Tahami 46; Azhar Attari 3-38, Umar Amin 2-48) vs SSGCL.

At Marghazar Cricket Ground, Islamabad: Wapda 289 all out in 65.4 overs (Bismillah Khan 75, Ayyaz Tasawar 58, Kamran Akmal 50; Azharullah 5-96, Aamir Jamal 3-50). PTV 22-0 in 8 overs.